Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has weighed in on the Premier League title race, singling out Manchester United as the biggest threat to his former club's aspirations. Aguero, who knows the intensity of English football, emphasized the unpredictable nature of the season's latter stages, cautioning against underestimating the Red Devils.

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero said: “You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season. They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title.” The Argentine football legend highlighted the historic rivalry between the Manchester clubs, underscoring the potential for twists and turns as the season progresses.

Aguero didn't stop there; he also acknowledged the rising prowess of Tottenham Hotspur under manager Ange Postecoglou. The North London club has shown significant improvement, making them formidable contenders in Aguero's eyes.

Surprisingly, Aguero added Newcastle United to the mix, citing their resilient spirit as a factor that could propel them into the title conversation. Despite experiencing ups and downs, the Magpies' ability to consistently put up a fight has caught Aguero's attention.

As the Premier League narrative unfolds, Aguero's insights add an intriguing layer to the title race discussion. With Manchester United, Tottenham, and even Newcastle in the mix, the battle for supremacy promises excitement and unpredictability in the quest for Premier League glory.