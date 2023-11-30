Discover the untold chapter of Lionel Messi's near-move to Manchester City in 2020, unveiled in Marti Perarnau's revealing book.

In a stunning revelation chronicled in Marti Perarnau's book, the football world was set abuzz when it came to light that Lionel Messi, the maestro of FC Barcelona, had offered himself to the Premier League giants, Manchester City, in 2020. According to the SPORT, this unprecedented revelation, encapsulated in “God Save Pep,” unravels a chapter in the Messi saga that could have rewritten football's modern history.

The narrative unveiled a clandestine exchange between Messi and his confidants, notably his close friend and Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero. Amidst the turmoil at Camp Nou, Messi expressed his desire to depart from the club he considered his second home due to irreconcilable differences with the Barca board led by then-president Josep Bartomeu.

The twist in the Messi saga took flight when Pep Guardiola, the revered tactician and former mentor to Messi during their celebrated tenure at Barcelona, received a message from the Argentine maestro. It was a poignant expression of Messi's disillusionment following Barcelona's catastrophic 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Guardiola, heading back to Barcelona after Manchester City's Champions League exit, engaged in a pivotal rendezvous with Messi. Discussions unfolded at Guardiola's abode, where Messi expressed an unwavering commitment to adapt to the challenges that awaited in Manchester. Despite warnings about Manchester's rainfall and the rigorous training regimen, Messi was resolute, eager to rejuvenate his career under the Manchester City manager's tutelage once again.

However, the footballing cosmos witnessed a dramatic turn of events despite Messi's earnest efforts to orchestrate an exit. His quest to depart Barcelona via a burofax was met with a dead end. Bartomeu's resignation and subsequent developments under new leadership paved a convoluted path for Messi's departure.

Ultimately, after a brief stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi's ties with Barcelona reached an uncertain denouement. After his contract with PSG was terminated, there were still rumors about a Manchester City move. The financial intricacies and Barca's restructuring woes tethered Messi's legacy to a departure from the club, signaling the end of an era for the Blaugrana faithful.

At 36, Messi's future might no longer include donning the iconic Barcelona jersey. Yet, the footballing icon remains a magnet for speculation, with murmurs suggesting a potential behind-the-scenes role, possibly as a sporting director, as he navigates the twilight of his illustrious career.