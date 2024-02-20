In a recent turn of events, Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, has issued a public apology to midfielder Kalvin Phillips

In a recent turn of events, Manchester City‘s manager, Pep Guardiola, has issued a public apology to midfielder Kalvin Phillips for his comments regarding the player's fitness back in December 2022, reported by GOAL. The incident unfolded after the team's return from the Qatar World Cup when Guardiola excluded Phillips from the squad for a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Liverpool, attributing the decision to concerns about the midfielder's weight.

Phillips, who subsequently joined West Ham on loan in January, openly voiced how Guardiola's remarks had dealt a significant blow to his confidence. The 28-year-old faced a challenging initiation at West Ham, with his first touch for the club resulting in a goal for the opposition, Bournemouth, in a Premier League encounter in January. The following league match against Nottingham Forest saw Phillips receive two quick yellow cards, culminating in a red card.

Acknowledging the negative impact of his comments, Guardiola expressed a public apology to Phillips, stating, “I'm sorry. I do apologize to him. I'm so sorry. I did speak about that. I never before said something here [to the media] without speaking to the player.”

As Manchester City aims for a return to winning ways against Brentford in the Premier League following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's apology signals the manager's understanding of the importance of addressing such matters directly with the player and fostering a positive team environment. Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips is set to miss West Ham's upcoming game against the same opponents on March 26.

