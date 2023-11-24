Pep Guardiola has declared his loyalty to Manchester City, pledging to remain with the club amid Premier League charges

Pep Guardiola has declared his loyalty to Manchester City, pledging to remain at the helm even if the club faces relegation to League One as a consequence of breaching financial rules, reported by GOAL. The Premier League is yet to deliver its verdict on City's case, which involves a total of 115 charges for financial rule violations.

Guardiola expressed his discontent with the premature judgment that City is already guilty, with some advocating for their relegation. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club's future, the manager affirmed his commitment to the City cause, asserting, “I will not consider my future (if) it depends being here or being in League One. Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

The ongoing saga comes in the wake of Everton's recent 10-point deduction for similar financial infractions, a move that stirred controversy and impacted their league standing. Guardiola refrained from drawing comparisons between the two cases, emphasizing the differences in complexity and the number of breaches involved.

The City boss clarified, “It’s two different cases. It’s not the same. Honestly. I spoke with my people [they] said it is completely different. Okay, the other one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait. Then after when the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and there is a verdict you can ask me the question.”

What's next for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City?

Manchester City's focus remains on the pitch as they gear up for a crucial clash against Liverpool in a top-of-the-table Premier League encounter. Pep Guardiola's side currently leads the standings, but a victory for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could see them leapfrog City and claim the top spot. Guardiola's commitment to City's cause remains unwavering amid the off-field uncertainties, setting the stage for a pivotal period in the club's history.