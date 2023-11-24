Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is clear about the team's aspirations for the current Premier League season: to win the title

Liverpool‘s dynamic right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is clear about the team's aspirations for the current Premier League season, asserting that the primary goal is to secure the league title, reported by GOAL. The Reds, under the helm of Jurgen Klopp, are gearing up for a significant challenge against Manchester City, with the two football giants set to clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Having clinched the Premier League crown in the historic 2019-20 season, Liverpool has been the runners-up twice in the last five campaigns. Despite a dip in form that saw them drop out of the top four in the previous season, the team has rejuvenated itself and currently sits in the second position, a mere point behind the league leaders. Alexander-Arnold reflects on the team's mindset, drawing from their experiences of narrowly missing out on the title in recent campaigns, “Being in three campaigns where we’d have won the league if it wasn’t for City – we won one but went close in two more – you get a feeling for what you know you are capable of doing.”

The clash with City presents an opportunity for Liverpool to assert their championship credentials, and Alexander-Arnold emphasizes the collective belief within the squad. He states, “Our aim as a team is to win the league, and that's the aim again this season. Challenging is something that we believe we can achieve, that is where our sights are at.”

Liverpool's strong start to the season, with only one defeat in 12 games and 27 points, has positioned them well, but Trent Alexander-Arnold acknowledges the difficulty of winning away at City, a feat they haven't accomplished in the Premier League since November 2015. As the season unfolds, Liverpool's ambition remains unchanged – to clinch the coveted Premier League title.