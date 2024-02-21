Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola issues warning against criticizing Erling Haaland after the striker faced criticism in the Premier League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola issues a warning against criticizing Erling Haaland after the Norwegian striker faced criticism following a shaky performance against Chelsea, reported by GOAL. Haaland responded emphatically by netting the sole goal in a challenging bout against Brentford.

Guardiola, drawing from past advice, disclosed why he refrains from criticizing prolific goal-scorers like Haaland. “Top scorers score a lot of goals; don’t criticize, he will shut your mouth,” reminisced Guardiola, emphasizing the importance of recognizing a striker's scoring prowess.

The City manager shed light on Haaland's recent struggles, acknowledging the personal challenges the player has faced, including the loss of his grandmother. Despite some recent high-profile misses, Guardiola expressed unwavering confidence in Erling Haaland, highlighting him as the preferred player when an opportunity arises. “Sooner or later he is there. He was out for two months, he lost his grandmother; it is not easy for a human being,” stated Guardiola. “If I have to choose one player [to get a chance], I would choose this one.”

During a press conference, Pep Guardiola amusingly responded to a reporter's query about why he never aspired to be a journalist, asserting, “I am a manager. My life is better than yours. But nothing personal with you.”

Following the crucial win against Brentford, Manchester City climbed to second place in the Premier League, trailing leaders Liverpool by a single point. While Jurgen Klopp's team has the chance to widen their lead against Luton, City aims to close the gap when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.