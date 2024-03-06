In the buildup to the highly anticipated clash against Liverpool at Anfield, Manchester City‘s rising star, Phil Foden, shared his thoughts on the challenge that lies ahead, reported by GOAL. Foden, who delivered a stellar performance in City's recent 3-1 victory over Manchester United, is wary of the historical difficulty of winning at Anfield but embraces the challenge.
Speaking with Premier League Productions, Foden expressed the magnitude of the upcoming game, acknowledging Anfield as a stadium where City hasn't secured many wins. He emphasized the significance of such matches, stating, “It's the game you want to play in as players, the biggest occasions. Hopefully, we will be ready for it.”
Manager Pep Guardiola echoed Foden's sentiments, emphasizing the team's focus on their own performance rather than external factors. Guardiola highlighted the legendary status of the current Manchester City team and emphasized the importance of taking each game at a time in the pursuit of success.
Despite City's historical struggles at Anfield – having won only twice in their last 32 visits – Guardiola is determined to amend that record this Sunday. The match against Liverpool poses a crucial challenge in the race for the Premier League title.
Phil Foden's exceptional form throughout the season has been pivotal to Manchester City's success. With an impressive tally of 18 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, the young midfielder has become a key playmaker for Guardiola's side. As they aim for victory on Liverpool's home turf, Foden's contribution will undoubtedly play a crucial role in City's game plan. The clash promises to be a spectacle as these two football giants vie for supremacy in the Premier League.