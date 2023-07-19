Manchester City is losing a key piece of their squad. Winger Riyad Mahrez is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Alhi, with the Cityzens set to receive €40 million in total for the Algeria international. Via David Ornstein:

“Al Ahli have agreed a deal to sign Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in a deal worth €35million (£30.4m, $39.2m) plus €5m in add-ons. Mahrez, 32, is set to undergo a medical tomorrow ahead of his proposed move to the Saudi Pro League side. He will sign a three-year contract with a conditional fourth.”

While this might come as a bit of a surprise, it's clear the Saudi Pro League is draining talent from across Europe right now. N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Neves are a handful of players who have jumped ship for big-money offers in the Middle East.

Riyad Mahrez has been an important player for Pep Guardiola since joining the club in the summer of 2018 from Leicester City. Last season, he scored five goals and supplied 10 assists in 30 Premier League appearances and has put up respectable numbers each and every campaign with the Sky Blues. Bernardo Silva has also been approached by Saudi club Al Hilal, but City is adamant about keeping him. Barcelona and PSG are eyeing the Portuguese as well.

In fact, they wanted to retain both Silva and Mahrez, but it appears the latter was open to a fresh start elsewhere. Now, the UCL title-holders must scour the market and find a player to replace Mahrez.

We'll see who they can lure in.