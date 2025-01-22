ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top five teams in the Premier League face off as Manchester City faces Chelsea. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Manchester City-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Manchester City comes into the game at 11-5-6 on the year, which places them in fifth place in the Premier League, and in a spot to go to next year's Europa League. Still, they are tied in points with Newcastle United, and ahead due to goal differential. They are also just two points out of a top-four spot, which gets to go to the Champions League. Manchester City has also won three of their last four EPL games, including winning 6-0 over Ipswich Town in their last game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is 11-7-4 on the year, which places them in fourth place in the EPL. they are two points ahead of Manchester City and four behind Nottingham Forest. Still, they have just one win in their last six Premier League games, beating Wolverhampton in their last game 3-1. They have three drawns and two losses in the other games, including a 2-0 loss to Ipswich Town.

Here are the Manchester City-Chelsea Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester City-Chelsea Odds

Manchester City: -115

Chelsea: +270

Draw: +300

Over 3.5 goals: -102

Under 3.5 goals: -118

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has continued to score well this year. They are scoring two goals per game over 22 games in the Premier League this year. Manchester City has scored goals in 44 of 22 EPL matches this year. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring 21 times in 10 fixtures at home. They have also scored in nine of their ten home fixtures this year.

Erling Haaland, who just signed a large contract extension, has led the way for Manchester City this year. He has scored 17 times this year, on an expected 17.5. He also has an assist this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has also played well this year. He has six goals on an expected 4.1, while he has also added two assists. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic has scored four goals this year, while he has also added an assist. Further, Jeremy Doku, who has only made nine starts this year, has three goals on an expected 0.8, while he has also four assists this year.

Manchester City is allowing 1.32 goals per game this year. They have also been solid on defense at home this year, allowing 14 goals in 10 home fixtures this year. Manchester City also has two clean sheets at home this year.

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored well in Premier League play this year. They have scored two goals per game in Premier League play, scoring 44 goals in 22 fixtures. Further, they have scored in 19 of 22 fixtures this year. Chelsea has been great in scoring on the road this year. They have scored 24 goals on the road this year while scoring in nine of 11 road fixtures.

Chelsea's top scoring option is Cole Palmer. He leads the team with 14 goals on the year with six assists. Further, his goal total is on an expected 11.9 this year. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has also been great this year. He has scored nine goals with four assists this year. Further, Noni Madueke has six goals and three assists on the year. Enzo Fernandez has also scored three times this year, and moving the ball well, with four assists. Finally, both Jason Sancho and Christopher Nkunku have two goals for the year, while Sancho has four assists on the season.

Chelsea has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 1.23 goals per game in Premier League play, concerning 27 goals in their 22 games on the year. The defense has been just as strong on the road, allowing just 13 goals in their 11 road fixtures, good for just 1.18 goals per game. Chelsea also has three clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Manchester City-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

Manchester City took the first fixtures this year against Chelsea, winning the game 2-0 on the road. Now, they will be looking for the season sweep over Chelsea, and a chance to pass them in the standings. Chelsea has struggled on the road as of late. they have scored just one goal in their last three goals games. Further, they failed to score against Ipswich Town, who allows the fifth most amount of goals in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Manchester City was dominant in their last game but is coming off a UCL game on January 22nd. Still, Manchester City has been in better form as of late and will get the win in this one.

Final Manchester City-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Manchester City ML (-115)