Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard has expressed his delight upon Raphael Varane’s winner vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Varane scored the game's only goal in an uninspiring United performance as the Red Devils closed out a 1-0 win to start their Premier League campaign. However, the big transfer news followed after the final whistle at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard reacted on Manchester United’s Instagram post, showcasing his excitement upon the team’s opening day win. He shared fire emojis on Varane’s Instagram picture shared by the club’s official account. Although many consider it a hint about Pavard’s future, some fans are denying the rumors. They believe that Pavard and Varane are international teammates, and it is just a matter of a player congratulating his friend.

Although both sets of fans can make their case, the news reports have been linking Pavard to Manchester United for a little while now. The Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that the World Cup winner is pushing for the move to reunite with his Varane and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

If Pavard completes his move, he will become only the second player ever to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich. Previously, Bastian Schweinsteiger joined the club from the Bavarians in 2015 but only lasted one and a half seasons at Old Trafford.

Although this move can happen, Bayern Munich may only give the green light if they identify a right-back too. They were after Kyle Walker, but the England International will likely sign a new contract at Manchester City.