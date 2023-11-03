Manchester United's Managerial Dilemma: The £15 Million Price Tag of Sacking Erik ten Hag. Discover the financial implications.

As the pressure mounts on Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, the club faces a financial conundrum should they opt to part ways with him this season. After a lackluster start, which included a disappointing 3-0 derby loss to Manchester City, the Red Devils find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League and struggling in the Champions League.

Although the Red Devils denied any reports of potential sacking, many news reporters feel the writing is on the wall. Sacking Ten Hag would come with a hefty price tag, as Football Insider reveals that it would cost the club over £15 million in compensation. The former Ajax manager's contract with Manchester United is set to run until 2025, with an option for an additional year, and severing ties would entail paying his guaranteed salary for the entirety of the contract.

According to The Mirror, the Dutch manager earns approximately £9 million per year at the helm of Manchester United. Furthermore, parting ways with Ten Hag would also require significant compensation fees for his backroom staff.

This isn't the first time Manchester United's board has faced substantial financial implications due to managerial changes. In the past, the club paid a hefty £15 million to Ralf Rangnick despite his brief six-month tenure. The Sun reports that the club has also spent £38 million in compensation for parting ways with previous managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As Manchester United grapples with their current challenges on the field, they must weigh the financial costs of making a change at the managerial helm, creating a complex decision-making process for the club's hierarchy.