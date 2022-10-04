Fresh off a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City that wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggests, Manchester United is in a tough spot right now under manager Erik Ten Hag. During their embarrassing loss against their intracity rivals, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t make an appearance off the United bench.

Ronaldo just hasn’t been a fit for United’s new system under Ten Hag, even if he’s remained as one of the deadliest finishers in the Premier League. He has been relegated to the bench ever since their 4-0 away defeat to Brentford. Marcus Rashford and even Anthony Martial have risen above him in the pecking order.

And after angling for a move from United all summer long, it appears as if Ronaldo’s transfer saga is only about to heat up, with the 37-year old set to push even harder for a move in January, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

Dawson wrote: “Manchester United are braced for Cristiano Ronaldo to attempt to leave the club again in January if the striker cannot win back his place in Erik ten Hag’s team, sources have told ESPN.”

In addition to issues with his role in the squad, Ronaldo definitely had higher ambitions than to hover around midtable, especially after the summer signings of Antony, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro. Owner of five UEFA Champions League crowns, Ronaldo, logically speaking, should be targeting a departure towards a team playing in the CL. Perhaps Chelsea could rekindle their pursuit of the Portuguese attacker.

However, it appears as if Manchester United would fight hard to keep the services of the legendary forward, especially with their transfer budget being tight.

“The Dutchman has already been told it is highly unlikely there will be money to spend until next summer, reducing the possibility that a replacement could be found for the Portugal forward. Both Rashford and Martial have already missed games through injury this season, and Ten Hag is wary of leaving himself short of options during a congested season,” Dawson added.

It wasn’t supposed to end like this for Cristiano Ronaldo in his second stint with Manchester United, the club he made his name known for during the mid-2000s. One thing’s for sure, Ronaldo will always have a chip on his shoulder to prove that he is still worth a spot in the starting 11.