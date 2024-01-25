Manchester United faced a setback in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley, suffering a 3-1 defeat in the match

Manchester United faced a setback in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley, suffering a 3-1 defeat in a match that primarily served as a return to action for key players, reported by GOAL. The friendly, held at Carrington, featured the comeback of first-team stars including Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, and Amad Diallo.

The focus of the match was on facilitating the return to fitness for players like Maguire, who had been sidelined since December 12 with a groin problem, and Shaw, recovering from a hamstring issue. Martinez had already made a comeback as a substitute in a recent draw with Tottenham, and Casemiro had been included in the same matchday squad. The return of Amad Diallo further boosted the squad, as the forward had been absent since featuring as a substitute against Nottingham Forest on December 30.

The match saw each player getting valuable game time, with Antony scoring Manchester United's lone goal from the penalty spot. The friendly served its purpose, allowing the players to accumulate between 45 and 60 minutes on the pitch.

This encounter with Burnley follows a previous friendly in August when Burnley secured a 3-0 victory. However, Manchester United has been successful in their competitive meetings this season, winning 1-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League and eliminating Burnley from the Carabao Cup in the round of 16.

Looking ahead, Manchester United is gearing up for an FA Cup clash against Newport County on Sunday, followed by challenging Premier League fixtures against Wolves and West Ham within a week. On the other hand, Burnley faces a tough test against Manchester City at Etihad on January 31.