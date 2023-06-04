Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has blasted goalkeeper David De Gea on his performance in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Red Devils lost 2-1 to their bitter rivals in the ultimate game, and the Spaniard has repeatedly raised question marks on his performances.

Keane said to ITV, “High stupidity from Fred, but we have seen that so much over the last few years. City have done this set piece before with someone from the edge of the box. He doesn't hit it that cleanly, and it goes through bodies, but United must get a new keeper“.

“They need a world-class striker, a goalkeeper, and other players for strength in depth too. I am sick of saying it. A top goalkeeper saves that. They get you over the line in big games, and that could have been the difference today.

“They need a world-class goalkeeper, and he isn't. We will keep talking about it. Some of these players aren't good enough for United. They have to spend the money to get the players Manchester United deserves.”

Keane isn't new to criticizing players on camera. However, he has had this opinion on De Gea for years. After the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, the former Ireland international called the Spaniard ‘the most overrated goalkeeper he has seen.'

De Gea doesn't have a contract at Manchester United beyond this season. Although there are reports of an extension, it is reported that the former Atletico Madrid man may no longer be the first-choice keeper at the club. There are links to Diogo Costa being the successor to the Spaniard next season.

To be fair to De Gea, he has won the Premier League Golden Glove for the 2022/23 season. However, he has lost his concentration many times throughout this season. Before this game, he came under criticism in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham, where he let in an easy shot to give the Londen-based club the victory.