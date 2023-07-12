Dutch midfielder Donny Van de Beek has had a forgetful time at Manchester United. The former Ajax man joined the Red Devils in 2020. However, he was never fancied by Ole Gunnar Soljskaer during his tenure. After Erik ten Hag turned up, many expected Van de Beek’s resurgence because of his time with the Dutchman at Ajax. However, the tale has not been any different.

Now, it appears that the Premier League clubs are giving him an escape route from Old Trafford. According to the reports from 90min, the Netherlands international’s representatives are holding discussions with multiple Premier League clubs this summer. Van de Beek was previously offered to former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. However, Giallorossi blocked the move.

Moreover, a return to Ajax and rival club Feyenoord has not been denied either. Van de Beek hasn’t denied his exit from the Premier League. Now, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace are all monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manchester United want to sell Van de Beek permanently. The former Ajax man was loaned to Everton in the second half of the 2021/22 season, where he was on the bench for the majority of the games. The Red Devils want to clear their wage bill for now after already securing the departures of Phil Jones, Zidane Iqbal, and David de Gea so far this summer.

Eric Bailly and Alex Telles have returned to Old Trafford after finishing their loan moves at Marseille and Sevilla, respectively. However, both of them are not a priority of ten Hag next season and will be offloaded for a suitable price.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs, on Apple TV.