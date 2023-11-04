Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag spoke out on Marcus Rashford going out and partying after the Man City defeat.

Manchester United is in utter shambles at the moment and to make matters worse, Marcus Rashford decided to go out and party after the side suffered a deflating 3-0 defeat to Man City last Sunday at Old Trafford. That of course disappointed a lot of Red Devils fans who didn't love seeing one of their best players celebrating given the poor form of the club.

Well, on Friday, ten Hag broke his silence on the situation and did reveal that he spoke with Rashford, who apologized for his actions. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“I am aware of it, also spoke with him about it. Unacceptable. Marcus apologised, that’s it. It’s an internal matter.He is very motivated to put things right. He makes a mistake but he’s totally with us at Manchester United, all good.”

Rashford has really struggled to find his footing this term, which is one of the reasons this is such a terrible look. The England international has scored just one goal and tallied one assist in 10 Premier League appearances in 2023-24 after netting 17 times last season.

For what it's worth, the celebrations on Sunday evening were for Rashford's birthday and it was pre-planned. Regardless, it simply wasn't the right thing to do given how Manchester United is playing at the moment.

The Red Devils are eighth in the table and third in their Champions League group with one win and two losses. United just got knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as well by a score of 3-0 against Newcastle.

ten Hag's men will be hoping to get back on track Saturday versus Fulham, with Rashford looking to play his part after putting this latest saga behind him.