Manchester United have been defeated by Newcastle 1-0, and a major talking point from the game was the argument between Erik Ten Hag and Anthony Martial. The Dutchman was seen spotting rowing with Martial during the match, and the Frenchman was eventually taken off in the 60th minute. This is not the first time Ten Hag has fallen out with one of his players, and it is becoming a worrying trend for Manchester United fans.

Ten Hag's Row With Martial

Anthony Martial is yet to complete a full 90 minutes this season… Erik Ten Hag stormed onto the touchline to berate Martial during the first-half 👀 pic.twitter.com/yp0t4pLX2w — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 2, 2023

The argument between Ten Hag and Martial occurred in the game's first half. Martial was being ineffective up front, and he had failed to track Fabian Schar several times, allowing the Newcastle defender to burst forward. Ten Hag was seen waving his arms at Martial in frustration, and the Frenchman responded by throwing his arms up in defense.

Manchester United Fans React To The Argument

Manchester United fans were quick to react to the argument on social media. Many fans were tired of seeing the pair arguing and were concerned it would hurt the team's performance. Several fans pointed out that Ten Hag had already fallen out with other players and were worried that it was becoming a pattern.

Jermain Jenas Slams The Spectacle

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermain Jenas slammed the spectacle of Ten Hag and Martial arguing. Jenas said that the argument was a sign of the “lack of cohesiveness” in the Manchester United team. He said that Ten Hag “can feel it” that the team is not together, and he knows they will not win unless they start working together.

Martial Taken Off

Martial's game ran out in the 60th minute, and Rasmus Hojlund replaced him. The Frenchman was ineffective throughout the game, and he did not offer much of a threat to the Newcastle defence.

Ten Hag's Falling Out With His Manchester United Players

This is not the first time Ten Hag has fallen out with one of his players. Last season, he lost his rag with winger Antony and frozen out Raphael Varane. This is becoming a worrying trend for Manchester United fans, and they will be hoping that Ten Hag can find a way to resolve his issues with his players before it is too late.