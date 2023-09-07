Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan move from Fiorentina. The Morocco midfielder has been desperate to join Erik ten Hag’s team since getting linked to the Red Devils in June. However, Manchester United’s plans were different on Deadline Day as they wanted to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha instead.

The Portuguese midfielder was on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich on the last day of the transfer window. However, the move collapsed, and Palhinha stayed at Fulham. The recent reports from Daily Mail suggest that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wasn’t the only person keen on adding Palhinha to his squad. Manchester United manager ten Hag had grown frustrated by his team’s lack of control in midfield in the first four Premier League games.

Hence, the Dutchman wanted to add Palhinha after being impressed by his performances against his side last season. Manchester United relied on a late Alejandro Garnacho winner at Craven Cottage to seal a 2-1 win before the FIFA World Cup break.

The Red Devils also had a tasty FA Cup fixture against Fulham at home, where Aleksandr Mitrovic scored the opening goal for the visitors. However, a double red card and a penalty turned the game on its head.

Amrabat will be taking over the No.4 shirt number at Manchester United, which was left vacant after the departure of Phil Jones this summer. Despite being unable to join Bayern Munich, Palhinha is confident about moving to the Bundesliga champions in the future. The move could happen in the January transfer window; who knows?