Explore the buzz surrounding Jose Mourinho's potential sensational managerial return to Manchester United this summer.

Jose Mourinho's potential return to Manchester United is making waves in the football world, with sources close to the Portuguese manager indicating a keen interest in a sensational comeback. Recently dismissed by AS Roma, Mourinho reportedly views returning to Old Trafford as an opportunity to settle ‘unfinished business' after his departure in December 2018.

The charismatic manager took charge at Manchester United in 2016 following Louis van Gaal's exit. Mourinho's debut season saw success, securing the Europa League and Carabao Cup. The following year, he led the team to a second-place finish in the Premier League, albeit trailing behind rivals Manchester City by 19 points. Despite extending his contract until 2021, tensions between Mourinho and the club's leadership escalated, particularly over missed transfer targets, leading to his dismissal after a defeat to Liverpool.

Mourinho, 61, has expressed a desire to work with Manchester United's new ownership, with petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS taking control of football operations. A friend of Mourinho revealed, ‘His ambition is to return to United. He feels like he has unfinished business thereafter how it ended last time, and he has made it his mission to go back.'

The Portuguese manager, known for his confrontational style, had a rocky relationship with some players during his previous tenure. In a December podcast interview, he mentioned that certain individuals he deemed unfit for the challenge were still at Manchester United. Notable players from his era, including Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Scott McTominay, remain part of the squad.

Mourinho's recent stint at Roma, starting in 2021, included winning the Europa Conference League in his first season and reaching the Europa League Final in the subsequent campaign. However, financial constraints and struggles with Financial Fair Play regulations led to his contract termination earlier this month, with Roma in ninth place in Serie A.

As Manchester United sits ninth in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, Mourinho's potential return adds a layer of intrigue to the club's future. Whether this ‘unfinished business' will materialize remains uncertain, but the prospect of Mourinho's charismatic presence returning to Old Trafford certainly captivates football enthusiasts worldwide.