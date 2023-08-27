Manchester United are aiming to do something meaningful in the remaining days of the transfer market. One of the positions they look to sort out is their left-back position. The injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrel Malacia created a crisis in the left-back role. Erik ten Hag started Diogo Dalot in the game against Nottingham Forest, but he didn't have a tidy game. Now, they have approached Marc Cucurella from Chelsea to solve their left-back crisis.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have identified Cucurella to play in the left-back role. They have contacted Chelsea for a potential loan deal, but the contacts are not in the advanced stages as yet. The Red Devils are in desperate need of a left-back, and they have shortlisted three players for that role. Alongside Cucurella, they are also considering Ryan Bertrand, who has become a free agent since his deal expired at Leicester City.

Manchester United have already given a short-term deal to Jonny Evans, and they are looking for a season-long loan deal for Cucurella. The former Brighton man has been a shadow of his former self at Chelsea, with a lack of opportunities given in his favored position. Alongside the left-back role, the 25-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder. Hence, he can prove to be an ideal backup for Casemiro, who has struggled at the start of the season. Manchester United want to ensure that they get their left-back position covered before their next Premier League game against Arsenal.