Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford could be on the verge of a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), replacing Kylian Mbappe, as rumors circulate about a potential transfer, reported by GOAL. The 26-year-old, who signed a lucrative five-year contract last July, has seen a drastic decline in his performance this season, managing just five goals in 30 appearances.

Despite his promise to give everything for the team, Rashford's struggles have raised questions about his future at Old Trafford. With nearly a decade in the first team, he seems to have reached his ceiling, and United might consider cashing in on him. PSG, in need of a new forward with Kylian Mbappe's potential departure, reportedly has Rashford on its list of potential targets.

United, facing Rashford's diminishing market value, should seriously consider a move if PSG makes a formal bid in the summer. The England international's streaky performance pattern has left him seemingly without a place in United's plans, and a fresh start might be what he needs as he approaches the peak years of his career.

Former Chelsea and Blackburn striker Chris Sutton has commented on Rashford's current state, suggesting that he looks “tormented” and might need a move away from Old Trafford for a fresh challenge. Sutton noted concerns about Rashford's work ethic and emphasized the need for a change to break the cycle.

While there was a time when the thought of Marcus Rashford leaving Old Trafford would have been a nightmare for fans, recent surveys suggest that 75 percent of supporters would welcome his sale. With new shareholders at United and a vision for the future, every squad member needs to align with the club's goals, and Rashford's departure might be a step in that direction. PSG could provide the forward with the environment for a potential resurgence, given the right mental attitude.