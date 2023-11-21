Manchester United's Marcus Rashford finds himself in the spotlight as concerns grow over his recent dip in form at Old Trafford

Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford finds himself in the spotlight as concerns grow over his recent dip in form at Old Trafford, reported by GOAL. The England international, who enjoyed a stellar season last year with a personal best goal tally of 30, has encountered difficulties this campaign, managing only one goal in 16 appearances.

Despite signing a new contract in the summer, Rashford's performances have raised questions about his consistency and ability to maintain a world-class standard. Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, part of the iconic Treble-winning team in 1999, has weighed in on Rashford's situation, drawing comparisons with football luminaries Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cole emphasized the extraordinary career longevity and relentless performance levels of Messi and Ronaldo, highlighting that these football “freaks” never took a season off over their two-decade careers at the highest level. The seasoned striker conveyed the importance of maintaining elite standards consistently, a quality that separates the truly exceptional players from the rest.

Expressing his uncertainty about Rashford's current struggles, Cole remarked, “The freaks such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo never took a season off. Around 20 years at the highest level and they never took a season off. That’s what you’ve got to be like to play at that elite level.”

Marcus Rashford's recent performances have raised concerns not only among fans but within the football community, with Cole suggesting that the 26-year-old needs to reassess and potentially revisit the basics of his game to rediscover his form. The forward, who recently had a lackluster international break with England, will be keen to turn things around as Manchester United prepares for a crucial Premier League clash against Everton on Sunday. The spotlight is firmly on Rashford, who will be aiming to recapture the brilliance that defined his game in the previous season.