Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains certain that the club's forward players will overcome their goal-scoring struggles

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag remains certain in his belief that the club's forward players will overcome their goal-scoring struggles without the need for reinforcements in January, reported by GOAL. Despite their attacking prowess, United's forwards have collectively managed just one Premier League goal this season, a stat that has raised concerns among fans.

Marcus Rashford is the solitary forward to have found the net, with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho, and Antony yet to open their league accounts. Despite this goal drought, ten Hag remains optimistic about the capabilities of his attacking contingent.

In response to questions about potential January signings, ten Hag stated, “Our players are able to score goals. They've shown it already. Rashy scored 30 goals last season, Rasmus has scored five Champions League goals. Not many players across Europe can deliver that. So our players are capable of scoring goals and there will come a point when they will.”

Highlighting the team's creativity, ten Hag pointed out that Manchester United ranks fifth in the Premier League for chances created as a group. He emphasized the need for the players to handle the pressure and step up in front of goal.

What's next for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United?

While the goal drought has raised concerns among supporters, Erik ten Hag's confidence in the existing squad's goal-scoring potential suggests that Manchester United will persist with their current attacking options rather than seeking external reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window. As the season unfolds, the performance of United's forwards will be under heightened pressure, and fans will be eager to see if ten Hag's faith in his players is justified on the pitch.