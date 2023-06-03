Former Manchester United player and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to part ways with goalkeeper David De Gea. The Spaniard’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. However, there are reports about his potential renewal at Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Overlap on YouTube, Neville said it is time that the Manchester-based club finds a new player between the sticks. The former England right-back said that even if they choose to keep him for the next 12 months, they should start looking at replacements instantly.

“They do need to get rid of him [David De Gea] either now or if they’ve not got the money, then obviously a year later is the maximum.”

De Gea won the Premier League golden glove for the 2022/23 season, securing 17 clean sheets for the campaign. However, he has had his fair share of dodgy moments, such as the horror show against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final.

Regardless of whether the Spaniard stays or goes, David De Gea will go down as one of United’s greatest servants. He signed for Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 as a replacement for Edwin Van der Sar. Although he struggled in his first season, he improved massively and was arguably the joint-best goalkeeper in the world alongside Manuel Neuer at one point.

Since the 2018 World Cup, he has made uncharacteristic mistakes for club and country. It all started in the 3-3 draw vs. Portugal in Russia, where De Gea allowed Ronaldo’s shot to go under his legs. Since then, the Spaniard has received criticism from fans and pundits for his inconsistent performances.

Although De Gea can still produce match-winning performances, the consistency is not there like we saw before 2018. Hence, Neville could have a point to move the former Atletico Madrid man on this summer.