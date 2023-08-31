Manchester United are finally set to submit a bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Red Devils have been linked with the Morocco International since June, but they haven't submitted any bid due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will prepare and submit a formal bid for Amrabat on deadline day. There has been no loan proposal sent to Fiorentina, and there have just been informal talks. Fiorentina may accept the loan move, but only with the obligation to buy. Amrabat has been waiting for this move since June.

The 27-year-old has been unavailable for Fiorentina's recent Serie A games due to an unclear future. He has been training alone as he seeks a move to Manchester United before the transfer window ends. Until now, Manchester United haven't been able to comply with the FFP rules, as they have to sell players before making any more additions.

The Red Devils couldn't offload Harry Maguire to West Ham after the negotiations stopped between the two clubs. The English defender wanted the Red Devils to pay the remainder of his contract. Manchester United's only significant sellings have been Alex Telles to Al Nassr and Fred to Fenerbahce. With the FFP regulations putting their transfer activity at risk, it is likely that the Red Devils would submit a loan bid for Amrabat.

However, they would need to offload players in the January transfer window to make further signings in winter and next summer. It should be noted that Manchester United have only signed three players this summer, and two of them are sidelined due to injuries. Hence, the Red Devils are basically playing with the same team as last season.