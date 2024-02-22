Wayne Rooney bares his disappointment over the current form of the Red Devils.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney does not like what he's seeing from the Red Devils of late. Rooney, in a recent appearance on The Overlap podcast with former players Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott, voiced out his frustration over the club's inconsistency.

“Frustrating, I think there’s talent in there but I just think there's a mindset that needs to change,” Rooney said of Manchester United.

“You watch some games and think really good but then all of a sudden it’s like a switch flips and they can go from being really good to really bad it’s lack of consistency,” Rooney added.

Rooney, who suited up for the Red Devils and scored a total of 183 goals from 2004 to 2017, seemingly is far from satisfied with the form Manchester United are showing even though the team has won all of its previous five outings, including a 2-1 win over lowly Luton Town last Sunday. But over that five-game stretch, Manchester United have indeed looked shaky in several moments, especially when defending against the opposing sides' attacks.

The Red Devils have conceded a total of six goals in that span that also included their 4-3 victory over the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run (and impress Rooney) this Saturday when they take on a beatable Fulham side. The Red Devils defeated Fulham back in November, 1-0, at Craven Cottage.

At the moment, Manchester United have the sixth spot on the English Premier League table with a 14-2-9 record through 25 games.