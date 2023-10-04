Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester United has hit a turbulent patch, prompting former Red Devils star Zlatan Ibrahimovic to doubt the Dutch manager's future. With a disappointing start to the season that includes four losses in their opening seven Premier League games and a Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich, United finds itself in a precarious position.

Ten Hag, who enjoyed success with Ajax before his move to Old Trafford, has seen his management skills scrutinized by Ibrahimovic, who raised concerns about his ability to handle a star-studded squad. Ibrahimovic, who had a memorable stint at United from 2016 to 2018, winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup, emphasized the significant difference between managing talented youngsters at Ajax and dealing with established superstars at Manchester United.

The Swedish legend emphasized the demanding nature of United's fanbase, who are accustomed to winning, and the pressure on the coach to deliver immediate results. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho's struggles have further complicated the situation, leaving Ibrahimovic questioning whether Ten Hag is the right man to navigate the club through these challenging times.

The scrutiny on Ten Hag intensifies as Manchester United grapples with its ongoing crisis. The manager must find a way to strike a balance between short-term success and long-term stability, with the hopes of reclaiming the club's winning tradition. With the specter of rival Manchester City's dominance looming large, the future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, and the clock may be ticking for Erik ten Hag as the manager of the storied club.