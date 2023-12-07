We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Senators prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Toronto Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Senators prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins in their last game on Saturday. Significantly, it was 3-2 Bruins when Auston Matthews tied it with six seconds left. But the Leafs lost the game when Brad Marchand scored eight seconds into overtime. Ultimately, Matthews finished with two goals. Mitchell Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander all added an assist. John Woll made 33 saves but allowed four goals. Overall, the Leafs won 54 percent of their faceoffs. They also went 0 for 1 on the powerplay and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Also, they leveled 39 hits and blocked 19 shots.

The Senators steamrolled the New York Rangers 6-2 in their last game. At first, it was a 2-0 lead for the Sens after the first. But the Rangers cut the game close, and it was 3-2 Sens in the middle of the second period. Eventually, the Senators got two more in the second and then finished it off in the final period. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brady Tkachuk each had two goals. Meanwhile, Batherson tallied one goal and two assists. Claude Giroux had one goal and one assist. Likewise, goalie Anton Forsberg made 33 saves to preserve the game. The Senators won despite only winning 44 percent of the draws. Also, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. They also leveled 14 hits and blocked nine shots.

The Senators routed the Leafs 6-3 in their last meeting on November 9, 2023. Overall, the Leafs are 6-3-1 in the past 10 games against the Sens.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Senators Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+168)

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 6.5 (-142)

Under: 6.5 (+116)

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Senators

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread

The Leafs still have firepower that can hurt any team on any given night. However, they have struggled this season, going 21st in goals and 15th in shooting percentage. The Leafs are eighth on the powerplay. Subsequently, the “core four” continue to play well. Nylander leads the way with 12 goals and 17 assists, including five snipes on the powerplay. Additionally, Matthews has 16 goals and nine assists, including five powerplay conversions. Matthews has been average in the faceoff circle, winning 185 draws and losing 175. Meanwhile, Marner has notched eight goals and 16 assists, including two powerplay snipes. Tavares has tallied seven goals and 14 assists, including one powerplay marker and three game-winning goals.

Woll likely starts today for the Leafs and comes in with a record of 8-5-1 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. Significantly, he plays behind a defense that is 16th in goals against while also being 16th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can draw some penalties and give their team a chance to score with the man advantage. Then, they need to clamp down on defense to avoid letting the game get out of hand.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread

The Senators have one of the most inconsistent offenses in the NHL. Ultimately, they are 25th in goals but 10th in shooting percentage. It means they don't shoot the puck much, but when they do, they usually score. Furthermore, it means they also tend to have games where they score six goals, followed by multiple games where they manage two or fewer. The Sens also struggle on the powerplay, ranking 23rd. Regardless, they have some players that can do damage.

Tim Stutzle has five goals and 19 assists but has not scored on the powerplay yet. Meanwhile, Giroux has seven goals and 12 assists. Giroux has been a beast in the faceoff circle, winning 188 draws and losing 122. Likewise, Tkachuk is exceptional. He has 13 goals and six assists, including four powerplay snipes. Additionally, Tkachuk has leveled 53 hits. Tarasenko has five goals and 12 assists, while Batherson has eight goals and nine assists, including two powerplay markers.

Joonas Korpisalo likely gets the nod and comes in with a record of 5-6 with a 3.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. Amazingly, his defense has been great, ranking sixth in goals allowed. But that turns to dust when the Sens take penalties, as they rank 28th on the penalty kill.

The Senators will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Next, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick

These teams love to score. Therefore, expect more of that as they battle today.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-142)