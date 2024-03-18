Selling out tickets comes naturally when Caitlin Clark is playing. Her insane skill set mixed with the swag she brings to games is unrivaled. She sold out tickets in the Big Ten conference and is now starting to do the same with the NCAA Tournament. A lot of Iowa basketball fans might even be disappointed because the Hawkeyes' first two games in March Madness are quickly selling out.
You heard that right! As soon as Selection Sunday wrapped up, tickets to see Iowa face off against whoever wins between UT Martin and Holy Cross sold out. The Hawkeyes made the following announcement after Selection Sunday:
“SOLD OUT. There will be no public on-sale for the NCAA First & Second Rounds in Iowa City. Both sessions on Saturday & Monday are sold out. Every ticket sold on SeatGeek is verified and trusted, and all tickets sold are backed by SeatGeek’s Buyer Guarantee,” they wrote.
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball squad will start their March Madness journey at home. With a lot of fans flocking to see the college basketball sensation, the secondary market to get seats in Carver Hawkeye-Arena might also sell out in no time. If not, the prices of these tickets could very well be skyrocketing per every elapsed minute due to the high demand.
Iowa, a must-see squad
There is a good reason why Iowa is a must-see team in the NCAA Tournament. After last year, they have unfinished business. Clark and the Hawkeyes may have finished with 31 wins in their last campaign but they lost to LSU in the national title game. Angel Reese had the last laugh over her and now she has a chip on her shoulder.
Since then, Clark has massively improved her offensive arsenal. So much so that she surpassed Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. She is also no longer easily taunted by scorching-hot teams when Iowa comes across them. Just recently, Iowa snapped Ohio State's 15-game win streak. The Buckeyes imploded after that loss and still hope to recover.
Clark and Iowa have proven that they are undoubtedly the queens of the Big Ten conference. Will they rule over the nation next?