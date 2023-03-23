Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

March Madness is heating up, with the Sweet Sixteen set to begin on Thursday. With numerous stars still around, one currently stands above the pack to win the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Alabama’s Brandon Miller.

The recent odds at FanDuel have the projected the lottery pick as the betting favorite to win the prestigious award, with the likes of Marcus Sasser, Jaime Jaquez Jr, and Drew Timme also in the mix.

Brandon Miller (Alabama) +370

Marcus Sasser (Houston) +650

Jaime Jaquez Jr (UCLA) +1200

Drew Timme (Gonzaga) +1300

Adama Sanogo (UConn) +2000

Miller was quiet in his March Madness debut against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, posting a goose egg. He looked a lot better in the Round of 32 however, pouring in 19 points in 34 minutes of action in a big 73-51 win over Maryland. It is important to note that Miller is dealing with a minor groin injury though, which could limit his production moving forward in the Big Dance. Sasser is in a similar position as well and hasn’t played a ton due to health.

As for Jaquez Jr and Timme, they will face off in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, which means one of them will be out. Both players are putting up numbers in the tourney, averaging over 20 PPG through two outings.

Another name to potentially watch is Jarace Walker of Houston, who is a key part of the Cougars’ success and a force on both ends of the floor. Kalvin Sampson’s squad faces a solid Miami team on Friday. Keep in mind, the past two winners of the award were Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) and Jared Butler (Baylor), who led their respective programs to national titles.