It’s March Madness time as the USC Trojans face the Michigan State Spartans in the first-round tournament game. We’re not mad at all as we share our March Madness odds series, make a USC-Michigan State prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

USC finished the season 22-10 (14-6 in conference) in the Pac-12 standings. Significantly, they were 15-2 at home and 5-5 on the road. The Trojans started the season 5-3 and then got hot by going on a seven-game winning streak. Eventually, they finished the season on a 5-1 run before entering the Pac-12 tournament. The Trojans fell 77-72 to Arizona State in the Pac-12 tournament to put themselves in a showdown with Michigan State.

Michigan State finished 19-12 (11-8 in conference). Additionally, they were 12-2 at home and 4-6 on the road. The Wolverines started the season slowly, going 5-4 in their first nine games. Conversely, they broke out for a seven-game winning streak. Michigan State stumbled toward the end, going 3-2 over the final five contests. Then, they lost 68-58 in the Big Ten Tournament game to Ohio State. The Wolverines achieved history by making it to their 25th straight NCAA tournament appearance. Also, it is the third-best streak in NCAA history and the second-longest active streak behind Kansas.

USC has never won an NCAA tournament. Moreover, they have made the Final Four twice in their history, with the last appearance coming way back in 1958. But they made it to the Elite Eight recently, making an appearance in 2021. Now, they hope to run that magic back and get back to the final rounds.

Michigan State won the NCAA tournament in 1979 and 2000. However, they have not made the Final Four since 2012. The Wolverines have made it to the NCAA tournament plenty of times recently but have not made any noise to render themselves a significant threat.

Here are the USC-Michigan State March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

March Madness Odds: USC-Michigan State Odds

USC: +2.5 (-115)

Michigan State: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch USC vs. Michigan State

TV: CBS

Stream: CBS

Time: 12:15 PM ET/9:15 AM PT

Why USC Could Cover The Spread

The Trojans are a team on a mission. Now, they hope to build momentum and capture their first NCAA tournament ever. They have two players that average double figures. But will they be enough?

Boogie Ellis continues to have a great season. Significantly, he averages 18 points per game. Drew Peterson also has been a great secondary option for the Trojans. Likewise, he averages 14 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Reese Dixon-Waters is another option. Ultimately, he averages 9.5 points per game. But these Trojans must rediscover the scoring touch. Moreover, Ellis must lead the Trojans.

Ellis scored 15 points in the loss to Arizona State. Regardless, he has averaged 23 points over five games. Peterson had a worse game, scoring just nine points and shooting an ugly 16.7 percent from the field. Unfortunately, Peterson has averaged only 9.6 points per game over a five-game stretch. Can he rebound from the bad string of games?

USC will cover the spread if they can score buckets consistently. Then, they must stop Michigan State from going on a run.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread

The Wolverines are incredibly talented. Moreover, they have a three-headed monster that can strike at any moment. Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser are the two legitimate scoring options. Then, A.J. Hoggard is there to distribute the rock. Walker averages 14.6 points, and Hauser has 14.2 points per game. Likewise, Hoggard averages 12.5 points and six assists per game.

Walker struggled in his last game, putting up only 10 points. Regardless, he has netted 19.6 points per game over five contests. The Wolverines will count on him to bounce back from his last bout and lead them in scoring. Therefore, expect them to go to him early and often. Hauser had 15 last game. Subsequently, he has delivered consistently, averaging 15.8 points over his previous five outings. But he must help Walker to have a chance against the Trojans. Additionally, Hoggard must find a way to deliver the rock to the both of them.

Michigan State will cover the spread if they build an early lead. Then, they must force the Trojans to turn the ball over.

Final USC-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

It is interesting how both teams went on the same exact winning streak. Moreover, they both went on a lull and then each flamed out in their respective tournaments. Who will emerge from this game? Well, Michigan State has the better pedigree and logic says they should win. Expect them to come through and finish off the Trojans early.

Final USC-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State: -2.5 (-105)