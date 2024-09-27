Every home game, the Atlanta Falcons engage and energize the crowd with the help of an HBCU-led marching band.Being one of many NFL drumlines in the league, they focus on being more HBCU centered and embracing their historic roots.

Marching to Harmony, a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta,and the official Drumline & Sousaphone Line for the Atlanta Falcons was founded in 2018 by Martin Rucker and H.T. Monte, both of whom share roots at Albany State University. Their mission is to provide young students with opportunities to showcase their musical talents and earn scholarships for higher education.

“We’ve known each other for over 30 years; we were college roommates at Albany State,” Rucker said. “I have a love for music, so when Mr. Monte proposed starting this nonprofit to help kids get college scholarships, I was all in.”

According to its website, Marching to Harmony is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the belief that music is a vital part of education, enhancing students academically, musically, and socially. The organization informally began in 2015 with a battle of the bands, officially launching the following year.

Monte named the organization in honor of his sister’s daughter, Harmony, while adding “Marching to” to emphasize unity through music. “We wanted to make an impact on the community, to show that we are all marching together in harmony,” Rucker said.

The band, composed of middle and high school students, as well as some college students, performs every home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for thousands of fans. “We’ve been blessed through Mr. Monte to secure a five-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons,” Rucker said.

The Falcons first showcased the marching band during the 2017-2018 season, but their journey began with humble beginnings.

Monte’s journey in music began as a drum major in high school in Columbus, Georgia, and continued at Albany State, where he became the first sophomore to hold that title. After earning a master’s degree in nonprofit administration from LSU, he served as an associate band director in DeKalb County and as head band director at Salem Middle School, where his band performed in the Rose Bowl.

After taking medical leave for nearly two years, Monte was determined to stay involved in music. “I told myself, ‘I still gotta do something with music,’ and I came up with the nonprofit,” he said. “It worked out pretty well.”

The organization has expanded its reach beyond the Falcons contract, opening a drumline for students across the metro Atlanta area, from seventh grade to college. The ultimate goal is to reach more children outside Georgia, providing stipends to help cover band fees.

“When students can’t afford band fees and schools lack funding for uniforms and instruments, it jeopardizes the music program,” Monte said.

While Marching to Harmony focuses on community and youth development, Rucker noted that not everyone in the industry shares their ideals. “We’re the only NFL drumline that uses local student musicians instead of professionals,” he said. “You’d think that would earn us recognition, but we often face challenges. Others copy our cadences from our website without permission.”

Despite the criticism, Rucker and Monte remain dedicated to their mission. “We’re proud that 100% of our students receive college scholarship opportunities. While about 40% accept these scholarships, others choose different paths, including military service or careers in the arts.”

For those attending a Falcons home game, the Marching to Harmony drumline promises an energetic performance. “When fans from other teams say, ‘You have the best drumline in the NFL,’ it feels great for the kids,” Rucker said. “We’re like superstars down there.”