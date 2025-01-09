ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas continues on the prelims with a fight between Marco Tulio and Ihor Potieria in the middleweight division. Tulio was finally able to secure his UFC contract after going 2-0 on the Contender Series last season with a second-round TKO meanwhile, Potieria has hit a rough patch where he has lost two in a row as he attempts to get right this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tulio-Potieria prediction and pick.

Marco Tulio (12-1) had his chance at a UFC contract on the 2023 season of the Contender Series but ultimately his win didn't impress Dana White. Fast forward a year later he finally got that impressive win the UFC matchmakers were looking for with his second-round TKO victory. Now, Tulio looks to impress in his UFC debut when he takes on Ihor Potieria this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Ihor Potieria (21-7) has had his fair share of ups and downs during his UFC career but he is currently on a two-fight skid and now has his back against the wall. He will be looking to finally right the ship and continue his UFC career when he welcomes Marco Tulio to the octagon this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Marco Tulio-Ihor Potieria Odds

Marco Tulio: -520

Ihor Potieria: +350

Over 1.5 rounds: -112

Under 1.5 rounds: -112

Why Marco Tulio Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Brendson Ribeiro – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Marco Tulio is in a good position to get his first win inside the octagon this weekend when he takes on Ihor Potieria at UFC Vegas 101. Tulio has demonstrated his finishing ability, with eight of his 12 wins coming by knockout and recently coming off a big knockout victory on his second chance on the Contender Series which secured his spot on the UFC roster. Training at Chute Boxe Diego Lim with the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira gives him the right surroundings to succeed in his UFC debut.

As for Potieria, he enters this fight with a troubling recent history, having lost four of his last five bouts. His vulnerability in striking exchanges has been exposed, including a knockout loss to Rodolfo Bellato. Tulio's combination of speed and power will likely overwhelm Potieria early, allowing him to capitalize on any defensive lapses. As Tulio steps into the octagon, his determination and skill set position him well for a decisive victory this weekend.

Why Ihor Potieria Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Brendson Ribeiro – DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 16 (9 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Ihor Potieria is set to defeat Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging his striking power and experience. With a professional record of 20-7, Potieria has demonstrated his finishing ability, with nine wins by knockout and six by submission. His striking accuracy of 50% and significant strikes landed per minute at 4.57 indicate a well-rounded offensive game that can overwhelm opponents. Potieria's ability to finish fights early, with 14 first-round finishes, highlights his explosive style and capacity to capitalize on openings.

Moreover, Potieria's experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial against Tulio. Despite recent setbacks, including losses to tough opponents, he has faced elite competition that has sharpened his skills. His background in combat sambo provides him with a solid grappling foundation, allowing him to defend against Tulio's attacks effectively. As Potieria steps into the octagon, his combination of striking and grappling will likely lead him to a decisive victory this weekend.

Final Marco Tulio-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick

This middleweight matchup has the makings of being an absolute banger for however long the fight lasts. Tulio wasn't able to get his contract after a dominant performance on his first appearance on the Contender Series but after a solid win on the regional scene set him up with another opportunity on the Contender Series where he got the knockout and secured his spot on the roster. Potieria is in a rough spot coming off of back-to-back losses and is now just 1-4 in his last five fights however, he is still a dangerous opponent for the debuting Tulio coming into this weekend's fight card UFC Vegas 101. This is a fight where anything can truly happen where both fighters have the ability to end the fight early which makes this matchup enticing to the fans.

Ultimately, Potieria will have success early at range but once Tulio is able to navigate the height and reach of Potieria he will then be able to land his combinations until he lands something flush putting Potieria away and getting his first UFC victory.

Final Marco Tulio-Ihor Potieria Prediction & Pick: Marco Tulio by KO/TKO (-140), Over 1.5 Rounds (-112)