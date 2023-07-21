The Las Vegas Raiders will host former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters for a visit on Monday, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Raiders will host FA CB Marcus Peters for a visit and workout on Monday, sources say,” Rapoport wrote. “Las Vegas visited with Peters earlier this spring, now will take another close look before training camp.

“The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler had been with the #Ravens since 2019.”

Marcus Peters has played for seven years in the NFL since the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 18th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection has played in 104 games and starters in 103 between the Chiefs, Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. He suited up in 13 games for the Ravens last season, earning 47 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The Raiders' defense features cornerbacks Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson and David Long Jr. Hobbs, a former fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois, took fifth place on Las Vegas's roster with 72 total tackles. He tied with defensive end Maxx Crosby and cornerback Tyler Hall with four pass deflections. Shelley, a former Chicago Bear and Minnesota Viking, deflected eight passes during the 11 games he played for Minnesota in 2022.

The Raiders defense allowed 4,129 passing yards and a 67.6% completion percentage in 2022, putting them at 29th and 30th in the NFL, respectively. Their six interceptions put them on par with the New York Giants and at the bottom of the league.