Marcus Smart is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, especially after being a fan favorite for the Boston Celtics fan base before the Celtics traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. He is a three-time Hustle Award winner, a three-time All-Defensive First team selection, an All-Rookie Second team player, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

Given Smart's accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Marcus Smart's $8 million mansion in Newton, Mass.

Just recently, Smart made headlines after the Celtics decided to trade one of their core pieces in a three-team trade also involving the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards. With Smart playing for the Grizzlies, Smart no longer had any reason to stay in Boston. As a result, it isn't surprising that he recently listed his Newton mansion in the market with an asking price of $8 million.

With an $8 million asking price, it seems like Smart is poised to earn a huge profit, if he's successful with the property sale. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year purchased the Newton mansion back in 2016, which saw him shell out $4.7 million. No doubt, he will be looking for a new home in the Memphis area for him and his new wife, Maisa Hallum.

Here are some photos of Marcus Smart's $8 million mansion in Newton.

































Photos courtesy of: Zillow

Originally constructed in 2015, Smart's mansion sits on 1.12 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 10,579 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Smart's mansion contains several interior features. These include a spacious living room, a fitness gym, a home theater, a bar, several indoor lounge areas, a family room, a recreation room, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath.

Apart from an impressive interior, Smart's former home also contains a good amount of outdoor space. The property's backyard includes an al fresco dining area, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and a firepit, a swimming pool with a spa, and plenty of green spaces.

Smart made a name for himself by defending the best perimeter players in the NBA. As a result, Smart has become a Celtics fan favorite. So it's no surprise that the elite defender can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Fresherslive, Smart has a net worth of around $77 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Marcus Smart's $8 million home in Newton.