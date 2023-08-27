The Seattle Mariners ended their 21-year playoff drought last season, and they have been on fire recently, as they have shot up the standings in the American League West as they look to make it back to the postseason for the second straight year. After falling behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros early in the year, Julio Rodriguez and company have found their way all the way to the top of the division.

The Mariners have put together a pair of eight-game win streaks in the month of August, which has catapulted them to this tremendous position. Rodriguez is leading the charge thanks to an absolute heater at the plate, but he isn't the only one on fire as J.P Crawford, George Kirby, and Luis Castillo have all played big roles in their recent run.

One underrated aspect of a successful team is their farm system, and the Mariners have reaped the benefit of theirs all season long. It's clear that Seattle has a ton of young talent in their organization, so here are three more prospects who should be called up in September once rosters expand.

Prelander Berroa

The typical modern-day relief pitcher in the MLB is someone who can reach triple digits on their fastball and have excellent offspeed pitches to catch batters off guard. Both of those facets are in the repertoire of Prelander Berroa, who will likely be called up by the Mariners soon. Since Seattle relies heavily on their pitching, Berroa's ability to pitch multiple innings in relief would be a phenomenal asset for manager Scott Servais.

Even though they traded Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, Seattle still has Andres Munoz and Matt Brash as the high leverage relievers in their bullpen. Berroa's fastball almost always finds a way to blow past hitters, but he will need to work on locating his changeups, as well as the overall control on his pitches, if he wants to have a starter role beyond 2023.

Sam Haggerty

Sam Haggerty has played in 32 games with the Mariners this season, but he was recently sent down to the minors to open up space for Crawford's return from the injured list. Haggerty's stint in the minors will likely be short, though, as he seems set to get called back up shortly and offer his blend of speed and positional versatility off the bench for Seattle.

Star outfielder Jarred Kelenic is expected to return at some point in September, but Haggerty will provide a steady presence in left field while Kelenic is sidelined. Haggerty has been raking in Triple-A this season (.322 BA, 8 HR, 29 RBI, 19 SB, .997 OPS), so he may just need time to regain his confidence in the majors Once September rolls around, Haggerty may be expected to step into a legitimate role for the Mariners.

Ty Adcock

Ty Adcock has posted a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 innings of work this year, and he should be able to find his way back to the majors once September arrives. Adcock has a reliable fastball and slider, and he is particularly good at getting swings and misses, although his 11 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work doesn't necessarily indicate that.

It might be unknown to others, but Adcock was a two-way player in college who endured a bevy of roadblocks before stepping on the mound for his major league debut this season. Similar to Berroa's role with Seattle, Adcock is the perfect sixth or seventh inning reliever who will make quick work of the batters and transition the contest to the backend of the bullpen.