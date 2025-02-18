As is the case with all sports, trade rumors are always fun to dissect. They are what keep each offseason inching along, even when nothing is actually happening. When the talks are actually about you, however, it can suddenly become less fun to chat about. Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo was at the center of offseason trade rumors this offseason. Nonetheless, the hurler didn't let that put a damper on his winter break.

“I didn't have really a big reaction,” Castillo said through an interpreter, as reported by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “I mean, still left in my contract is that no-trade clause. But if the team would have come to me in some negotiation, who knows what happens? It’s not the first time that my name has been linked to something like this.”

The Mariners, though they were involved in several MLB trade rumors, had a relatively quiet offseason. Seattle signed Donovan Solano to a one-year deal and also handed out several Minor League contracts, in addition to acquiring a handful of players for cash.

After finishing 85-77 and in second place in the National League West a year ago, the Mariners know they are within striking distance of an American League playoff berth. If Seattle is to make the playoffs in 2025, they will rely heavily on their cast of starting pitchers — including Castillo.

Expand Tweet

Castillo is entering his age-32 season and his third full season with the Mariners. Across 30 games and starts last year, the right-handed pitcher posted a 3.91 FIP and 175 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched. Complementing him in Seattle's stable rotation are Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller.

At 27, Gilbert had a career year in 2024, posting a 3.23 ERA and 4.1 WAR in over 200 innings. Kirby's season closely mimicked Gilbert's, as Kirby logged 191 innings with a 3.53 ERA. In his impressive sophomore season, Miller showcased a 0.97 WHIP with a sub-3.00 ERA in his 31 starts.

The Mariners will kick off Cactus League play this Friday, February 21, when they take on the San Diego Padres.