The Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo’s name has been making waves at the Winter Meetings, with reports suggesting that the Mariners are receiving an increased volume of trade inquiries for the All-Star right-hander. While the Mariners maintain that they are not actively shopping Castillo, they are not dismissing calls either.

“They’re not hanging up,” a source familiar with the situation told MLB.com.

Castillo, affectionately known as “La Piedra,” has a no-trade clause through next season and would need to approve any deal. According to a source, the Mariners have been transparent with Castillo about the rising interest, which has intensified following Max Fried’s $218 million deal with the Yankees and Garrett Crochet’s trade to the Red Sox for a haul of prospects.

The Mariners are in a delicate position. They don’t necessarily want to trade Castillo, but with a limited offseason budget of $15-$20 million, according to sources, and clear needs for offensive upgrades, the front office is doing its due diligence.

“Once the free-agent market starts to dry up or disappear, then teams are usually a little bit different in their behaviors,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said earlier this week.

Mariners could move Luis Castillo this winter as rumors continue to swirl

Among Castillo’s peers in Seattle’s rotation—Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, and Bryan Woo—he is the oldest at 32 and carries the highest salary, with three years and $73 million remaining on his deal. While these factors could limit his trade value compared to younger, more controllable pitchers, the escalating cost of starting pitching has made Castillo’s contract look more team-friendly.

Luis Severino recently signed a two-year, $67 million deal with the A’s, and Nathan Eovaldi secured a three-year, $75 million contract with the Rangers. Castillo, arguably a better pitcher, could be seen as a more appealing option given the value he brings relative to those deals.

Teams in need of starting pitching are lining up, with the Cubs, Phillies, Orioles, and Yankees reportedly expressing interest. The Red Sox, even after acquiring Crochet, have also been in contact with the Mariners. A previous inquiry from Boston centered around first baseman Triston Casas but hit a roadblock when the Mariners requested Miller or Woo in return.

The Mariners may also hold off on any moves until the market for Corbin Burnes and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki becomes clearer. Sasaki, who was posted this week, is expected to command significant interest, potentially delaying decisions from pitching-needy teams until January.

While Castillo’s name remains in trade rumors, Dipoto and the Mariners’ front office are navigating a tightrope between addressing immediate needs and maintaining their competitive rotation. For now, Castillo remains a Mariner, and whether Castillo stays or goes will likely hinge on how desperate teams become as the offseason progresses.