A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Eugenio Suarez played the role of a hero for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, as he smacked a walk-off home run to deliver a 6-3 victory for his team over the Pittsburgh Pirates at home. Suarez’s home run sent him to home plate along with Jarred Kalenic and JP Crawford.

EUGENIO SUAREZ WALK-OFF TOWERING HOMER MARINERS WIN pic.twitter.com/02QEz3MOLQ — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) May 28, 2023

Eugenio Suarez had gone 0-for-3 prior to his at-bat in the 10th inning, and as it turned out, he was not going to let the game finish without breaking out of his slump — in a grand way. Suarez read the pitch from Pirates reliever Robert Stephenson well and made sure that the ball will not land anywhere inside the park. Perhaps it helped Eugenio Suarez to a degree that Stephenson was a former teammate with the Cincinnati Reds.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I knew Stephenson was going to come with a slider I was ready for that pitch,” Suárez said after the game (h/t ESPN). “He left a hanger right there in my strike zone and I was ready to put it in play.”

With that home run, Suarez now has a total of six deep balls so far in the 2023 MLB regular season to go with a team-leading 34 RBI. He hasn’t been performing great at the plate this season as he’s slashing just .219/.325/.337, though, he still is decent at putting balls in play with a healthy .294 BABIP going into Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates.

Eugenio Suarez and the Mariners are on a groove, as they have won six of their last seven games, including the last two of their Pirates series. They can extend their win streak further with a matchup against the New York Yankees this Monday.