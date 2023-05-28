The Pittsburgh Pirates (26-25) take on the Seattle Mariners (27-25) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Pirates-Mariners prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Pirates are hitting .243 in this series, but they showcased a lot of power in game one as they hit seven home runs. Jack Suwinski has four hits in two games with two home runs to increase his season total to nine. Bryan Reynolds and Tucupita Marcano have three hits each in the series, as well. 11 of the Pirates’ 17 hits have been for extra bases in this series. On the mound, the Pirates have a 5.29 ERA in 17 innings pitched. They do have 20 strikeouts to just four walks, though. The bullpen has thrown nine innings and have allowed four hits and zero earned runs this series.

The Mariners are hitting .265 this series, which is a good sign because they have struggled all season. Julio Rodriguez and J.P Crawford both have four hits and a home run. In the two games, Seattle has hit eight doubles, so 10 of their 18 hits have gone for extra bases. On the mound, the Mariners allowed 11 runs in game one, but they shut out the Pirates in game two. Luis Castillo threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in game two to lead the Mariners to a win. Seattle has 23 total strikeouts in 18 innings of work this series to go along with just four walks.

The starting pitchers in game three are Luis Ortiz and Marco Gonzales.

Here are the Pirates-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Mariners Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-156)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Mariners

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Gonzales has allowed 52 hits in 44 1/3 innings this season to go along with just 30 strikeouts. Gonzales ranks poorly in xBA, xERA, whiff percentage, fastball velocity and curveball spin rate. That curveball spin rate is important because it means he does not spin the ball well, so his pitches end up flat. The high xBA and xERA are good news for the Pirates because it means he allows a lot of balls in play that should be hits and runs to go along with that. Pittsburgh hits almost 40 points better against left-handed pitching, so they have a great matchup in this one and should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Seattle his been hitting better in the last week of games. They are batting just .243 in those games, but it is a step in the right direction as they hit just above .230 on the season. Julio Rodriguez is starting to find his stride as he is hitting .414 in his last seven games. Ty France is hitting .333 while J.P Crawford is batting a solid .267 in the last week. These three hitters are important pieces in the Mariners’ lineup, so they will need to continue to produce in this one if Seattle wants to grab a series win.

Final Pirates-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Looking at the pitching matchup and which team has the upper hand, my money is on the Pirates to cover this spread and win the game.

Final Pirates-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-156), Over 8.5 (-114)