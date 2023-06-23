Julio Rodriguez impressed throughout his rookie season, even performing well in the 2022 Home Run Derby. However, he was ultimately defeated by Juan Soto in the final round of the '22 derby. The Seattle Mariners star announced that he will be competing in the 2023 Home Run Derby in a recent video, per Rodriguez's Twitter. And with the All-Star Game festivities taking place in Seattle this season, the atmosphere is destined to be electric when Rodriguez steps up in the Home Run Derby.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

“July 10th. See you in Seattle,” Rodriguez wrote.

Julio Rodriguez is looking to rebound and win it all this year after losing in 2022. Consistently performing well in the derby is difficult, so it will be intriguing to see how Rodriguez fares this year.

Overall in 2023, Rodriguez has struggled at the plate. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year is slashing just .238/.300/.415 with a .715 OPS and 12 home runs as of this story's publication. He has stolen 16 bases and clubbed 14 doubles though. Nevertheless, his performance this season is a far cry from his 2022 campaign, when he hit .284 with an .853 OPS.

There is no guarantee that Julio Rodriguez will even make the 2023 All-Star game. Whether he's in the game or not, which he still could be, Rodriguez will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby.

The situation is different for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts said he will participate in the derby this season as long as he makes the All-Star game, which seems likely to happen.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the 2023 Home Run Derby as they are made available.