Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was forced to leave Saturday’s game early against the Toronto Blue Jays due to back tightness, per MLB.com. Mariners manager Scott Servais addressed Rodriguez’s injury concern after the game, per MLB.com as well.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Servais said. “That’s my feeling on it. We’ll see how he is [on Sunday]. It’s a quick turnaround with a day game tomorrow. We have an off-day the next day, so we’ll see if he can go tomorrow. If not, you’re hoping that, [after] a couple days down, he will be OK when we go over to Oakland [on Tuesday].”

Based on Servais’ comments, it seems likely that Julio Rodriguez won’t play on Sunday against Toronto. With the off-day on Monday, resting Sunday would provide Rodriguez with two days to recover and potentially return on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics.

If the Mariners ultimately decide that Rodriguez’s injury is nothing to worry about, there is a chance he could play tomorrow. Nevertheless, barring a setback, this ailment seems like nothing to worry about. However, it will still be worth monitoring over the next week.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mariners ended up losing Saturday’s game in Toronto by a final score of 1-0 in 10 innings. Kevin Gausman pitched well for Toronto, recording a career-high 13 strikeouts. Perhaps it had to do with Julio Rodriguez’s mid-game departure, but the Mariners’ offense was unable to get anything going even in the late-innings.

Seattle will aim to bounce back on Sunday.

We will provide updates on Rodriguez’s status as they are made available.