Julio Rodriguez is back. After having a slow start to his sophomore season, the Seattle Mariners star is back to doing what he does best: hit bombs and steal bases. Julio is at the forefront of Seattle's charge towards the playoffs in the 2023 season. His latest exploits saw him finally hit 60 home runs and 60 stolen bases in his career.

You might think that that's awfully quick of him to do at just the tail-end of his second season. Indeed, that is an abnormally quick pace to reach 60 SBs and 60 HRs. In fact, Julio Rodriguez is the second-fastest player to reach that milestone in his career, with the Mariners star taking only 284 games to do so. The fastest player to that feat? Former Reds star Eric Davis, per ESPN Stats and Info.

“With his HR last night, Julio Rodríguez reached 60 career HR and 60 stolen bases in 284 games, the 2nd-fewest in MLB history. The only player to get there in fewer games was Eric Davis (276).”

Rodriguez's 60th home run couldn't have come at a better time for the Mariners. They've fallen behind in the uber-competitive race for a playoff spot in the American League. A clutch win over the Rangers keeps Seattle's playoff hopes alive, whether it's through the Wild Card round or as a division winner.

The Mariners now need to claw back against the Rangers in the final three games of their series. A sweep here would give them the best odds of making it to the postseason. They've already taken one from Texas. Can they get three more wins?