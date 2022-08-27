Julio Rodriguez’s passionate message to Mariners fans after securing the bag

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners agreed on a contract extension that could keep him in Seattle for the remainder of his career. The deal could be worth up to 469.6 million over 17 years, per MSN. Despite the money, many questioned the 21-year old’s commitment to the Mariners. In an era where players switch teams on a regular basis, people wondered why Rodriguez would sign an extension so early in his career. But the young superstar broke his silence on Saturday after the deal became official on Friday, per the Mariners Twitter account.

“I couldn’t be happier to call Seattle home for a long time.” – @JRODshow44 pic.twitter.com/46OrPR2ozU — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022

“What’s up guys, this is Julio! I couldn’t be happier to call Seattle home for a long time and be able to play in front of you Mariners fans.”

Julio Rodriguez is emerging as the face of the franchise. He has the potential to become the biggest star the Mariners have had on their team since Ichiro and Ken Griffey Jr.

The Mariners currently hold a Wild Card spot and are aiming to snap their 20-plus year postseason drought. They narrowly missed the postseason in 2021, but should be able to clinch a spot in the playoffs barring a complete September meltdown.

Julio Rodriguez is in the midst of a terrific 2022 rookie campaign. He is the front-runner for American League Rookie of the Year heading into the season’s final month.

Seattle is also set to induct Ichiro into their franchise Hall of Fame on Saturday. It is unquestionably an exciting time to be a Seattle Mariners fan.

Rodriguez will look to lead the Mariners to the playoffs after signing his lofty extension.