The Seattle Mariners have bolstered their bullpen depth by signing hard-throwing right-hander Shintaro Fujinami to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training. Fujinami, who turns 31 in April, brings a mix of untapped potential and previous struggles to the Mariners' pitching staff.

“Shintaro Fujinami and the Mariners have agreed on a contract, sources say. Minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.” via Jon Morosi on X, formerly Twitter.

Known for his blistering fastball that has topped out at 103 mph, Fujinami spent the 2023 season with the Oakland Athletics and Baltimore Orioles before injuries derailed his 2024 campaign with the New York Mets. Despite his inconsistency, the Mariners see promise in the Japanese reliever’s ability to miss bats and generate whiffs.

Fujinami initially joined Major League Baseball in 2023 after a successful decade in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, where he earned All-Star honors from 2013 to 2016. During his first MLB season, Fujinami appeared in 64 games (seven starts), compiling a 7-8 record with a 7.18 ERA across 72 innings.

While he struggled with command—posting a 12.6% walk rate—his 30.1% whiff rate ranked in the 77th percentile, showcasing his ability to dominate hitters.

After being traded midseason to the Orioles in 2023, Fujinami showed glimpses of potential, recording a 4.85 ERA with notable strikeout numbers before fading in the final weeks.

The Mets signed him in 2024, but a shoulder strain sidelined him for much of the season. Upon returning to the minors, Fujinami posted a 1.85 ERA in 24 1/3 innings, though command issues persisted with 12 walks during that stretch.

Looking to bounce back, Fujinami played winter ball with los Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico, delivering a 3.05 ERA and 26.7% strikeout rate across 20 2/3 innings. His improved performance earned him another MLB opportunity, this time with a Mariners organization renowned for finding and developing bullpen talent.

Seattle’s bullpen, anchored by stars like Andrés Muñoz, will offer Fujinami a chance to carve out a role alongside relievers such as Collin Snider, Trent Thornton, and Gregory Santos. The Mariners hope Fujinami’s high-velocity fastball and five-pitch arsenal—including a splitter and slider—can be harnessed to provide valuable innings.

If Fujinami can rein in his control, he could emerge as a key contributor for a Mariners team aiming for contention in the competitive AL West. For now, the deal represents a low-risk, high-reward move for Seattle, and Fujinami will get the opportunity to prove himself in spring training.