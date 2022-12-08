By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during his time in Seattle. The Mariners even posted a message for Haniger to wish him good luck as he enters a new chapter of his baseball career. The outfielder responded to that with a heartfelt message to the Mariners organization and of course, to the club’s fans.

“Seattle thank you for embracing my family and I the last six years! It was an absolute pleasure to play in front of all you @mariners fans at T-Mobile park! The PNW will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to all my coaches and staff members throughout the entire organization. Huge thank you to all my teammates, it was an absolute honor to lace up with you guys! I appreciate all the love and support throughout my time as a Mariner. Excited for 2023!”

In his five seasons with the Mariners, Haniger slashed 263/.337/.480 with 107 home runs and 306 RBI. Even though he played in just 57 games in the 2022 MLB season, he will be remembered for his contributions to the Mariners in helping the team break its long playoff drought.

With the Giants, Haniger is seen as a significant addition to the outfield. He is not Aaron Judge, but Haniger should be able to provide good numbers for San Francisco just as he did when he was in Mariners threads.