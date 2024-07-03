As the MLB trade deadline nears, the Seattle Mariners appear to be buyers interested in improving their stagnant offense as they cling to a division lead. One potential fix for the team come July 30 is adding Paul Goldschmidt in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mariners are now the betting favorites to add the first baseman at +300, edging out AL West opponents the Houston Astros (+400) and the New York Yankees (+600), per BetOnline Sportsbook.

The good news for the Mariners is that they currently sit in first place in the AL West with a three-game lead over the Houston Astros. The (perhaps very) bad news is that Seattle had built up a double-digit lead in the division only to see it dwindle to just three games in under two weeks. While the Astros just keep on winning, the Mariners have hit the skids, losing eight of their last 11 games.

Seattle boasts a stellar starting rotation but the team’s offense has left quite a bit to be desired. The Mariners rank last or near last in runs per game, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

Nonetheless, with a postseason berth in view, the Mariners are likely to bolster their lineup at the trade deadline by adding a quality bat to help right the ship and finish the season strong. The team could also add a relief pitcher to help their ailing bullpen, which has been devastated by a string of injuries.

In fact, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Seattle has already started reaching out to teams–focusing on adding “an everyday bat and bullpen help.”

The Mariners have the capital to make a deadline deal happen with a nicely stocked farm system that includes five of the top 100 prospects ranked by MLB.com. The team also has a middle of the pack payroll at just under $142 million.

Paul Goldschmidt to Mariners?

The 36-year-old Goldschmidt is having a down year offensively with just a .655 OPS. But it was only two years ago that the seven-time All-Star took home MVP honors, leading the league in slugging (.578), OPS (.981) and OPS+ (177). Even at his age, he could still provide a quality bat at a corner infield spot. A desperate need for the offensively challenged Mariners.

Of course, Goldschmidt is making $26 million this season and will hit free agency in 2025, making him an expensive second half rental. But, with the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unlikely to leave Toronto, there aren’t a whole lot of options at the position. The Miami Marlins’ Josh Bell should to be on the block at the trade deadline. But Bell also comes with a high salary and will enter free agency after this season.

Despite the lack of talent expected to be on the market, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t likely to get top dollar for the aging Goldschmidt. But with his hefty salary and looming free agency, the team may opt to move him despite his value being at a low point. That is, if he waives his no-trade clause and agrees to be shipped out of St. Louis.

The Cardinals are three games above .500 and right in the thick of the NL Wild Card hunt. So it’s possible they become buyers at the deadline and hold on to their talent. But given Goldy’s contractual situation, even a small losing streak could cause the Cardinals to pull the trigger and unload the fan favorite.

Goldschmidt alone is unlikely to fix all of the Mariners’ problems. But he could be a solid bat for the team in a second half surge and it’s clear Seattle needs to do something to spark its lineup. Adding the five-time Silver Slugger winner to the Mariners’ core of Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford and catcher Cal Raleigh is a start. It’s also the betting favorite outcome.