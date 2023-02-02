Dylan Moore is staying with the Seattle Mariners, with Jeff Passan of ESPN reporting that the two sides have agreed on a three-year deal worth close to $9 million.

“Superutilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a three-year, $8.875 million extension, sources tell ESPN. No options in deal to avoid arbitration, which includes escalators to $9M+, buys out one FA year. Moore had .368 OBP, played seven positions in ‘22.”

With the agreement in place, Dylan Moore and the Mariners have avoided arbitration.

Moore’s versatility has allowed him to see action in the outfield, second base, and shortstop in his career in the big leagues, all with the Mariners so far.

In the 2022 MLB season, Dylan Moore hit just .224 with six home runs and 24 RBI, but he had 21 steals for the second year in a row and also posted a career-high .368 OBP. While Moore has an unfavorable strikeout rate, he partially makes up for it by being solid in hitting balls into play. In 2022, Moore recorded a .320 BABIP a year after he had a .320 BABIP in 2021.

The Mariners are hoping that Moore will be able to sustain his form for the duration of his new contract with them. The 30-year-old Dylan Moore appears to have recovered nicely from his disappointing 2021 campaign, as further evidenced by a .339 wOBA, a +126 wRC+, and a .322 xWOBA, in 2022 all better numbers than the ones he showed up with during the 2021 MLB campaign.

Moore will look to help the Mariners get back in the MLB playoffs and have a deeper run in it after the team reached the American League Divisional Series in 2022.