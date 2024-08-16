ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Phenom Paul Skenes takes the mound as the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Pirates prediction and pick.

Mariners-Pirates Projected Starters

Logan Gilbert vs. Paul Skenes

Logan Gilbert (7-8) with a 2.91 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

Last Start: Gilbertprevioust seven innings in his previous start, giving up three hits and a walk. He would not give up a run and take the win over the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Gilbert is 4-3 in his 12 starts on the road. He has a 3.30 ERA and a .204 opponent batting average.

Paul Skenes (6-2) with a 2.25 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.

Last Start: Skenes went six innings in his previous start, giving up six hits, a walk, and a home run. He would give up four runs and take his second loss of the year.

2024 Home Splits: Skenes is 3-1 in eight starts at home. He has a 2.77 ERA with a .236 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Pirates Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +110

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Pirates

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 27th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .216 on the year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 26 home runs and 76 RBIS. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 52 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .207 but he has 11 home runs and 43 RBIS. Further, he has scored 37 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .263 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 45 runs this year.

Cal Raliegh also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .278 over the last week with a .409 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and seven RBIs while scoring two times in the last week. Mitch Haniger continues to hit poorly but drives in runs. He is hitting .200 over the last week but has five RBIs and a run scored. Randy Arozarena is also starting to get hot since being traded from the Rays. He is hitting .263 with a .440 on-base percentage in the last week. Further, he has three RBIs and four runs scored. The Mariners have hit just .201 in the last six games, hitting five home runs and scoring 29 times in the last week.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way. He is hitting .285 this year with a .351 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 69 RBIS. Further, he has scored 54 times this year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year with a .261 batting average and a .317 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs 59 RBIS and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year is Andrew McCutchen. He is hitting .235 with a .337 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 39 RBIS while scoring 59 times this year.

Joey Bart has been great in the last week. He is hitting .310 in the last week with a .333 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBI,s and four runs scored in the last week. Andrew McCutchen has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .429 -n base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Oneil Cruz rounds out the hottest in the last week. He is hitting 375 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Current Pirates have 30 at-bats against Logan Gilbert. They have hit just .167 in those at-bats. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has gone 3-12 with three RBIs. Michael A. Taylor has the other hits against Gilbert. He is two for nine with a double.

Final Mariners-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Logan Gilbert has been solid in his last two starts. Over his last two starts, Gilbert has pitched 13 innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. That has led to just one run being scored, and he is just 1-1 in those starts. Paul Skenes has been off this month. In his first three months in the majors, he has not given up more than six runs in a given month. Skenes has already given up six runs in his first two starts of August. Further, he is coming off the most runs he has given up in a game all season. The Pirates have lost ten straight going into this game though. Expect the streak to continue in this one, even with Skenes on the mound.

Final Mariners-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (+110)