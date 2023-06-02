The Seattle Mariners (29-27) visit the Texas Rangers (35-20) for the first of a three-game series between the division rivals. First pitch commences Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET. Texas leads the season series 2-1 thanks to taking 2/3 in Seattle last month. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mariners-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners:-1.5 (+152)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports

Stream: ESPN+, MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 28-28 (50%)

Over Record: 27-28-1 (49%)

Seattle got off to a brutal start in April but began to hit their stride in May by winning 17/28 games. They were abysmal on offense to start the season by hitting .238 over the last month and are now averaging the 18th-most runs per game. Still, the Mariners ended May on a sour note by dropping two of three against the Yankees. After dropping their earlier season with Texas two games to three, Seattle needs their offense to continue to pick up the pace and take advantage of what should be a stellar start from their ace.

Ace Luis Castillo (4-2) makes his 12th start of the season for the Mariners tonight. The 30-year-old is in the midst of the best season of his career – a major testament to his 2023 given the ace's stellar career thus far. Through 11 starts he holds stellar ratios of a 2.69 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. His strikeout numbers remain strong as well with a 10.7 K/9. While he had some rough starts at the beginning of April, Castillo is coming off two of his best starts of the season with 12 shutout innings against the A's and Pirates. Castillo has already seen this dangerous Rangers offense once this season when he picked up a loss thanks to allowing three runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings. That said, the Rangers have performed worse against righties compared to lefties this season with a .055 difference in OPS between the two.

Although his season-long stats are still below expectations, reigning Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez finally started to look like the budding superstar he showed last season. Over their last six games, J-Rod batted 10/26, collecting 20 total bases while driving in eight RBI. Although he has been much worse on the road, Rodriguez will be happy to see a righty on the bump.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (First in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 36-19 (66%)

Over Record: 31-22-2 (59%)

Texas was a trendy sleeper pick in the AL West this season and they've lived up to expectations thus far. After a strong 16-11 record in April, they caught fire in May and won 18 of their 27 games. The Rangers' offense really took flight – batting .286 with a .798 OPS over the last month. They now lead the league in runs per game while ranking second in OPS, fifth in isolated power, and fifth in extra-base hit rate. With four consecutive series wins, the Rangers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. They've been especially dangerous at home – covering 67% of their games at Globe Life Field.

Righty Jon Gray (5-1) makes his 11th start of the season for the Rangers tonight. The long-time Rockies starter looked solid in his first season in Texas last year but has taken his game up a notch in 2023. Through 10 starts he holds a stellar 2.81 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Although his strikeout numbers are down from his career average, he's been borderline untouchable over his last four starts. He hasn't given up more than a single run since May 2nd and picked up four conducive wins in the process. One of those stellar outings came in their earlier matchup with Seattle – throwing seven innings of one-run ball while giving up four hits. Considering the Mariners rank just 18th in runs per game, Gray could be in for another strong outing again tonight.

Considering the Rangers boast the highest-scoring offense in the league, their lineup is chock-full of capable bats. While they have been much better against lefties this season, third baseman Josh Jung has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week. Over their last six games, he batted 11/24 while collecting 19 total bases.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Despite Texas' place in the standings, they're home underdogs tonight because of opposing starter Luis Castillo. While Castillo is an ace, don't overthink this – take the points with the home underdogs.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers +1.5 (-184)